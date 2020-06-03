406 Zoeller Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

This home is immaculate. The home boasts a wonderful open floor plan, located on a corner lot in the Bentwood Ranch subd. The kitchen opens to the family room & has granite counters, SS appliances, and a breakfast bar. The family room has a cozy fireplace. The mother-in-law suite is down w/ full bath. Upstairs has a game room and four additional bedrooms. The magnificent master suite is upstairs w/ full bath & huge walk-in closet. The back yard is an oasis with extended patio & lots of room to play. NO CATS.