Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous 2 story home in the Bentwood Ranch subdivision. This home features 5 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths, laminate wood floors in family room, upgraded recessed lighting, large master down, fireplace, water softener & filtration system, and ceiling fans in each room. Also includes flood lights outside, a community pool, and is backed up to a Ranch with no one behind. This home is a must see!

5 Bed 3.5 Bath

3222 Sq. Ft.

Two Story

Subdivision - Bentwood Ranch