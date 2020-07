Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great Rental in the Schertz/Cibolo Area. This home is located across the street from Steele High School on FM 1103. Has over 1554 Square Feet. Three Bedrooms with two full Baths, Seperate Tub and Shower in Master Bedroom, & Covered Patio. Don't miss your opportunity!!! You will be close to RAFB, Ft Sam Houston, IH35, & 1604.