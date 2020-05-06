305 Lasso Lane

Amenities

Beautiful home located in Cibolo Valley subdivision. Features Three spacious bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets and large mother in law suite located dwn/strs, laminate wood flooring with ceramic tile in wet areas, covered patio has ceramic tile also, solar shield window covers, faux wood blinds, garage door opener, utility room upstairs, Rain Bird sprinkler system and fresh paint throughout. Plenty of parking out front due to no homes on the opposite side. This home is a must see !!