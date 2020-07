Amenities

Beautiful 2 story home in the Heights of Cibolo subdivision! This home comes with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, also includes a game room. The spacious kitchen is equipped with a curved island, granite countertops that overlooks the family room! Master bedroom features Texas-sized walk in closet, with the magnificent master bathroom. Close to major highways and shopping. This home is a must see!!