229 EAGLE FLIGHT

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great Rental home in the Schertz/Cibolo area!!! This 5Bd/3.5B, 2 story. Very inviting entry w/leaded wood door. Separate formal dining room for family dinners. Eat-in kitchen great for any Chef. Living Room w/wood burning fireplace to enjoy on cold winter nights. 4 very spacious secondary bedrooms up featuring 1 jack & jill, and 1 full bath plus lg game room. Mstr down for privacy, nicely sized mstr bath w/garden tub & separate shower. Lg cvd patio & cvd porch. You will be close to IH35, 1604, & RAFB!!!