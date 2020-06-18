All apartments in Cibolo
Cibolo, TX
220 Country Vale
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

220 Country Vale

220 Country Vale · (210) 363-5515
Location

220 Country Vale, Cibolo, TX 78108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 220 Country Vale · Avail. Jun 21

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
220 Country Vale Available 06/21/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home, With Huge Gameroom! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in the very desired Cibolo-Schertz ISD! Open Floor Plan! High Ceiling! Downstairs master suite, with garden tub and separate shower! Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and granite countertop over looking the family room with a cozy fireplace. Stainless Steel Appliances! Huge game room on the second floor. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included! Great location near Randolph AFB!

(RLNE5780038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Country Vale have any available units?
220 Country Vale has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Country Vale have?
Some of 220 Country Vale's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Country Vale currently offering any rent specials?
220 Country Vale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Country Vale pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Country Vale is pet friendly.
Does 220 Country Vale offer parking?
No, 220 Country Vale does not offer parking.
Does 220 Country Vale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Country Vale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Country Vale have a pool?
No, 220 Country Vale does not have a pool.
Does 220 Country Vale have accessible units?
No, 220 Country Vale does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Country Vale have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Country Vale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Country Vale have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Country Vale does not have units with air conditioning.
