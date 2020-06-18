Amenities

220 Country Vale Available 06/21/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home, With Huge Gameroom! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in the very desired Cibolo-Schertz ISD! Open Floor Plan! High Ceiling! Downstairs master suite, with garden tub and separate shower! Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and granite countertop over looking the family room with a cozy fireplace. Stainless Steel Appliances! Huge game room on the second floor. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included! Great location near Randolph AFB!



