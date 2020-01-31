All apartments in Cibolo
218 S Main St
Last updated January 31 2020 at 9:59 PM

218 S Main St

218 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

218 South Main Street, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath located on a large secluded corner lot surrounded by trees. This property is located in Cibolo on the corner of 78 and Main. Rent is $50 less on a lease 18 months or longer. Large breed dogs will require approval from owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

