Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher ceiling fan media room microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities media room

Minutes from IH-35 and Steehle High School! Country quiet living! Yes minutes from shopping, restaurants, etc. 2BR, 1BA home on nice large lot, circular drive way, large workshop/storage bldg. where washer/dryer connections are, extra room could be 3rd bedroom/office, another extra room big enough for media room, playroom/mancave, or extra living room. Come See!