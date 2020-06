Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace game room

Beautiful home located in wonderful Deer Creek neighborhood. Home has three car garage, great open floor plan, the home has a cozy fireplace in the family room, granite counters in the island kitchen, spacious bedrooms and a large game room for entertaining upstairs. The home will be a joy to call home. NO PETS ALLOWED.