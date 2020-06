Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful all-stone 3-BR/2-BA home with granite counter tops, glass sinks, stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint, carpeting, and laminate floors. Updated ceiling fans, light fixtures, and toilets. Enjoy the faux electric fireplace during those cool evenings. Must have monthly income at least 3x rent. No pets over 25 lbs. Pet deposit is a non-refundable fee PER pet. Home is located off I-35N, six miles outside of Loop 1604 in Cibolo, just 15 minutes from Randolph AFB. VERIFY SCHOOLS.