Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This clean, well maintained home is move in ready (New Paint & Carpet). The home has an open floor plan with lots of windows & storage space. First floor master bedroom retreat. This home has 2 living & 2 dining areas for entertaining. Inviting kitchen with 42" cabinets, tile backsplash, & the kitchen overlooks the family room. Family room wired for surround sound. This home is very convenient to RAFB, Ft Sam Houston, & The Forum Shopping Ctr.