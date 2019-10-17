All apartments in Cibolo
/
Cibolo, TX
/
152 Hidden Cave
Last updated October 17 2019

152 Hidden Cave

152 Hidden Cave · No Longer Available
Location

152 Hidden Cave, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 2327 square feet 2 story home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living areas, 1 dining area, 1 laundry room, central heating and cooling, sink disposal, a 2 car garage, a fenced backyard, an open patio and a child play set and play house. It has new carpet throughout. It includes the range, vent hood, refrigerator, dishwasher, clothes washer and dryer all match in black color.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Hidden Cave have any available units?
152 Hidden Cave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 152 Hidden Cave have?
Some of 152 Hidden Cave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Hidden Cave currently offering any rent specials?
152 Hidden Cave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Hidden Cave pet-friendly?
No, 152 Hidden Cave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cibolo.
Does 152 Hidden Cave offer parking?
Yes, 152 Hidden Cave offers parking.
Does 152 Hidden Cave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Hidden Cave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Hidden Cave have a pool?
No, 152 Hidden Cave does not have a pool.
Does 152 Hidden Cave have accessible units?
No, 152 Hidden Cave does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Hidden Cave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 Hidden Cave has units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Hidden Cave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 152 Hidden Cave has units with air conditioning.
