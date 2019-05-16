All apartments in Cibolo
Last updated May 16 2019 at 3:54 PM

148 South Willow Way

148 South Willow Way · No Longer Available
Location

148 South Willow Way, Cibolo, TX 78108
Willow Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*R.E. Agents Must Accompany Clients for All Showings**** Please submit all applications and application fees at www.peaceofmind.co. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply. Please contact the office at (210)802-9959 ext 1002 for all questions pertaining to this listing.

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features, 2 living areas with upstairs loft, formal dining area and eat-in kitchen and laminate flooring throughout the first floor. Beautiful kitchen that comes equipped with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile back splash and lots of cabinet space. Large back yard with covered patio, privacy fence and mature trees. This property is a must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 South Willow Way have any available units?
148 South Willow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 148 South Willow Way have?
Some of 148 South Willow Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 South Willow Way currently offering any rent specials?
148 South Willow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 South Willow Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 South Willow Way is pet friendly.
Does 148 South Willow Way offer parking?
No, 148 South Willow Way does not offer parking.
Does 148 South Willow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 South Willow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 South Willow Way have a pool?
No, 148 South Willow Way does not have a pool.
Does 148 South Willow Way have accessible units?
No, 148 South Willow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 148 South Willow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 South Willow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 South Willow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 South Willow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
