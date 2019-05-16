148 South Willow Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*R.E. Agents Must Accompany Clients for All Showings**** Please submit all applications and application fees at www.peaceofmind.co. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply. Please contact the office at (210)802-9959 ext 1002 for all questions pertaining to this listing.



Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features, 2 living areas with upstairs loft, formal dining area and eat-in kitchen and laminate flooring throughout the first floor. Beautiful kitchen that comes equipped with all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile back splash and lots of cabinet space. Large back yard with covered patio, privacy fence and mature trees. This property is a must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.