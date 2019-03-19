All apartments in Cibolo
141 Gatewood Falls
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

141 Gatewood Falls

141 Gatewood Falls · No Longer Available
Location

141 Gatewood Falls, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see beautiful 3 bed 2 & 1/2 bath home in Cibolo just outside of San Antonio. Great Schools and great community! Open floor plan that includes study, and formal dining. Ceramic tile downstairs, laminate stairs, laminate upstairs. Bar upstairs in large game room for entertaining. Great size back yard living space that includes a Outdoor 10X12 patio with added 12X16 deck.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Gatewood Falls have any available units?
141 Gatewood Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
Is 141 Gatewood Falls currently offering any rent specials?
141 Gatewood Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Gatewood Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Gatewood Falls is pet friendly.
Does 141 Gatewood Falls offer parking?
No, 141 Gatewood Falls does not offer parking.
Does 141 Gatewood Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Gatewood Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Gatewood Falls have a pool?
No, 141 Gatewood Falls does not have a pool.
Does 141 Gatewood Falls have accessible units?
No, 141 Gatewood Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Gatewood Falls have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Gatewood Falls does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Gatewood Falls have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Gatewood Falls does not have units with air conditioning.
