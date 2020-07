Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

120 TOWER BLUFF Available 07/25/20 LARGE WILLOW BRIDGE RENTAL! - BEAUTIFUL RENTAL LOCATED WITHIN MINUTES FROM JBSA RANDOLPH AND FT SAM. FOUR BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHROOMS. ONE BED AND BATH ARE DOWNSTAIRS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SPRINKLER SYSTEM AND WATER SOFTENER. NEW INTERIOR PAINT. SMALL DOGS NEG W/ PET SCREENING. SORRY, NO CATS OR LARGE DOGS. SMALL DOGS ONLY. CLOSE COMMUTE TO HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT. TENANT BENEFIT PKG IS $20/MTH AND INCLUDES AIR FILTER DELIVERY.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2204208)