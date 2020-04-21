112 Running Brook

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

$300 move-in credit now! Take $300 off first month rent! Beautiful home ready to move in. Convenient to bases, shopping, award winning schools. Tile and laminate down. Large kitchen with stainless appliances and loads of storage. The generous master suite downstairs has a walk-in closet and full bath. Fireplace in family room down. Large screened in patio to enjoy year-round. Large storage shed in back. No smoking in house or garage; smaller dogs only. Please bring photo ID with complete applications