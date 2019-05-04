108 RAWHIDE WAY

Amenities

garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking garage

Drop-Dead Gorgeous describes this beautiful RENTAL! This Two Story gem is Located only minutes from 1604, IH 35, Randolph AFB, SAMC, the Forum and many other Northeast locations. if your major concern is the schooling for your kids, worry no more! You get the Highly sought after Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD. in Particular, Dobie Middle School and Steele High School. There are four bedrooms, 3 baths, tiled flooring in all wet areas, high ceilings, Archways, ceiling fans,and custom blinds,