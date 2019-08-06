100 Lone Star Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage bathtub carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 4 Bedroom 2 Bath - Recent updates to this single story home in Cibolo! Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath, corner lot, single story home across from Steele High School in Cibolo. This home features an open floorplan, built in bookcases, island kitchen, refrigerator, garden tub in the master bathroom, garage door opener, sprinkler system and blinds. Improvements have been made. New blinds thru-out, new carpet and new flooring in entry and kitchen. Some interior painting has been done. Home is ready now. Great 4 bedroom, one story home. Refrigerator is included.



(RLNE4126490)