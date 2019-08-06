100 Lone Star Way

Amenities
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2 Bath - Recent updates to this single story home in Cibolo! Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath, corner lot, single story home across from Steele High School in Cibolo. This home features an open floorplan, built in bookcases, island kitchen, refrigerator, garden tub in the master bathroom, garage door opener, sprinkler system and blinds. Improvements have been made. New blinds thru-out, new carpet and new flooring in entry and kitchen. Some interior painting has been done. Home is ready now. Great 4 bedroom, one story home. Refrigerator is included.
(RLNE4126490)