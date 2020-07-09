961 Brookside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

For lease and ready for immediate move in! This charming home is located on a quiet tree-lined street with an oversized shaded yard that backs to a thickly wooded lot. Kitchen and dinette overlook your beautiful backyard, perfect for evenings spent sipping lemonade or watching the kiddos play! You'll love the privacy this home offers, and would you believe - still just five minutes from the highway! Updates include new paint throughout and new flooring in the bedrooms. No carpet means easy maintenance and easy to keep clean. Master bath is huge with his and her sinks! So much to love! Come home to 961 Brookside! No housing vouchers and no pets please.