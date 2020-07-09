All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 961 Brookside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
961 Brookside Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:08 AM

961 Brookside Drive

961 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

961 Brookside Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
For lease and ready for immediate move in! This charming home is located on a quiet tree-lined street with an oversized shaded yard that backs to a thickly wooded lot. Kitchen and dinette overlook your beautiful backyard, perfect for evenings spent sipping lemonade or watching the kiddos play! You'll love the privacy this home offers, and would you believe - still just five minutes from the highway! Updates include new paint throughout and new flooring in the bedrooms. No carpet means easy maintenance and easy to keep clean. Master bath is huge with his and her sinks! So much to love! Come home to 961 Brookside! No housing vouchers and no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Brookside Drive have any available units?
961 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 961 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 961 Brookside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
961 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 961 Brookside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 961 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 961 Brookside Drive offers parking.
Does 961 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 961 Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 961 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 961 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 Brookside Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District