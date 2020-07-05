All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

945 Thorton Drive

945 Thorton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

945 Thorton Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Stonewood Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This pretty two story home has so much to offer! Upon entry you will find the staircase that leads you to the second floor .The inviting living room offers vaulted ceilings, a beautiful fireplace, and ceiling fan. Granite counter tops encompass the stylish kitchen with dark wood cabinetry. Enjoy a second fireplace in the bedroom that adds a luxurious feel and 2 car garage for remote parking access.

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!

*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Thorton Drive have any available units?
945 Thorton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 Thorton Drive have?
Some of 945 Thorton Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Thorton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
945 Thorton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Thorton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 Thorton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 945 Thorton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 945 Thorton Drive offers parking.
Does 945 Thorton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Thorton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Thorton Drive have a pool?
No, 945 Thorton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 945 Thorton Drive have accessible units?
No, 945 Thorton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Thorton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 Thorton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

