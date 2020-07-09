All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:35 PM

921 Simon Drive

921 Simon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

921 Simon Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Stonewood Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice home with new inside paint and all new vinyl plank. Kitchen, bathrooms and utility room have ceramic tile and there is no carpet in this home. The master bedroom and bath is split off from the other 3 bedrooms. The spacious living room comes with a fireplace and is open to the dining and kitchen. 2 car garage with opener and yard is fenced. All electric. Cedar Hill ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. In process of resurfacing kitchen counters and one bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Simon Drive have any available units?
921 Simon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Simon Drive have?
Some of 921 Simon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Simon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 Simon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Simon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 921 Simon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 921 Simon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 921 Simon Drive offers parking.
Does 921 Simon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Simon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Simon Drive have a pool?
No, 921 Simon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 921 Simon Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 Simon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Simon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Simon Drive has units with dishwashers.

