Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

907 Moore Street

907 Moore Street · No Longer Available
Location

907 Moore Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great curb appeal at this lovely Cedar Hill two-story home that is over 2,000 sqft! A great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with 2 living areas and dining areas. Beautiful kitchen for cooking, a huge pantry and a perfectly placed center island. Large Master suite has dual sink vanity in master-bath, along with a walk-in closet, and a separate tub and shower. Huge backyard with plenty of sunshine and garage that is entered from the rear. This awesome home is Located just minutes from Pleasant Run Towne Crossing and a number of other great shopping and dining options for the family.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Moore Street have any available units?
907 Moore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Moore Street have?
Some of 907 Moore Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Moore Street currently offering any rent specials?
907 Moore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Moore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Moore Street is pet friendly.
Does 907 Moore Street offer parking?
Yes, 907 Moore Street offers parking.
Does 907 Moore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Moore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Moore Street have a pool?
No, 907 Moore Street does not have a pool.
Does 907 Moore Street have accessible units?
No, 907 Moore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Moore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Moore Street does not have units with dishwashers.

