Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:55 AM

741 Capricorn Drive

741 Capricorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

741 Capricorn Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2 story! 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath! Multiple living and dining areas! Walk in to find a beautiful dining and living room combo... continue in to see the 2nd living, dining area and kitchen! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave! Upstairs is 4 great bedrooms and 2 full baths with 1 game room! Master suite has walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower!!
Up to 2 pets allowed, $500 deposit- $250 is refundable! $25 pet rent per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
rent: 25
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Capricorn Drive have any available units?
741 Capricorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 Capricorn Drive have?
Some of 741 Capricorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Capricorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
741 Capricorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Capricorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 Capricorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 741 Capricorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 741 Capricorn Drive offers parking.
Does 741 Capricorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Capricorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Capricorn Drive have a pool?
No, 741 Capricorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 741 Capricorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 741 Capricorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Capricorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 Capricorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

