721 King Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home offers an open floor plan with eat in kitchen and split bedrooms. The home has been updated with SS Appliance, granite counter tops, laminate wood flooring flooring, neutral paint, and beautiful fixtures. The home has a large back yard great for entertaining. it is conveniently located near major freeways for easy access to great shopping and dinning.The owner may be looking to sell the property. The property is currently listed for sale, and may continue to be listed for sale during the lease.