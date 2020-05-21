714 Dogwood Drive

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Cedar Hill is a must see! The insides have been updated to include new laminate and vinyl flooring, fresh paint, and new cabinets and counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. It also has washer and dryer hookups in a separate laundry closet. The home is in a perfect location just across highway 67 from Cedar Hill Village, Pleasant Run Towne Crossing and the Plaza at Cedar Hill, boasting stores including Home Depot, Kohls, Michaels, JCPenney and much more. It's also just minutes away from local campuses including Cedar Valley College Center at Cedar Hill, Weatherford Oaks Elementary School and Bessie Coleman Middle School. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



