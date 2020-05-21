All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:06 AM

714 Dogwood Drive

714 Dogwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

714 Dogwood Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Cedar Hill is a must see! The insides have been updated to include new laminate and vinyl flooring, fresh paint, and new cabinets and counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. It also has washer and dryer hookups in a separate laundry closet. The home is in a perfect location just across highway 67 from Cedar Hill Village, Pleasant Run Towne Crossing and the Plaza at Cedar Hill, boasting stores including Home Depot, Kohls, Michaels, JCPenney and much more. It's also just minutes away from local campuses including Cedar Valley College Center at Cedar Hill, Weatherford Oaks Elementary School and Bessie Coleman Middle School. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Dogwood Drive have any available units?
714 Dogwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Dogwood Drive have?
Some of 714 Dogwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Dogwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
714 Dogwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Dogwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Dogwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 714 Dogwood Drive offer parking?
No, 714 Dogwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 714 Dogwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Dogwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Dogwood Drive have a pool?
No, 714 Dogwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 714 Dogwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 714 Dogwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Dogwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Dogwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

