Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home located in well desired Cedar Hill community. Home despite square foot is very spacious. Master suite includes fireplace, walk-in closet, dual sinks and more. Home has a new ac unit and fresh paint. Upgrades includes stainless range oven and ceiling fans. Park your car or truck inside this two vehicle garage. This is a must see home, you will not be disappointed. Remarkable home in excellent condition