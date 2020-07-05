516 Grady Ln

Amenities

This large home has 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. There is newer interior paint and also nice plank flooring in kitchen and dining and newer carpet in rest of the house. the master bathroom has a double sink and home does have a linen closet and pantry in kitchen. The back living area has a fireplace while the formal areas are in the front of the home. Yard is fenced. No inside smoking. House is both gas and electric.

Cedar Hill ISD.No Housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



