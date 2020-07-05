All apartments in Cedar Hill
516 Grady Ln
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:01 PM

516 Grady Ln

516 Grady Lane · No Longer Available
Cedar Hill
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

516 Grady Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice single Story in Cedar Hill - https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1171754?source=marketing
This large home has 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. There is newer interior paint and also nice plank flooring in kitchen and dining and newer carpet in rest of the house. the master bathroom has a double sink and home does have a linen closet and pantry in kitchen. The back living area has a fireplace while the formal areas are in the front of the home. Yard is fenced. No inside smoking. House is both gas and electric.
Cedar Hill ISD.No Housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4635744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Grady Ln have any available units?
516 Grady Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 516 Grady Ln currently offering any rent specials?
516 Grady Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Grady Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Grady Ln is pet friendly.
Does 516 Grady Ln offer parking?
No, 516 Grady Ln does not offer parking.
Does 516 Grady Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Grady Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Grady Ln have a pool?
No, 516 Grady Ln does not have a pool.
Does 516 Grady Ln have accessible units?
No, 516 Grady Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Grady Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Grady Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Grady Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Grady Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

