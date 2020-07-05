429 Vincent Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom has been remodeled with wood-like flooring, new carpets, and interior paint! Features include vaulted ceilings, open concept, plenty of natural light and kitchen overlooking living room! You'll enjoy relaxing in the wood fenced backyard with deck and plenty of room to entertain! Located in the Highlands subdivision and Cedar Hill ISD, with shopping and dining nearby! Make this yours today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.