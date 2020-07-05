All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated November 26 2019 at 7:23 PM

429 Vincent Street

429 Vincent Street · No Longer Available
Location

429 Vincent Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
Welcome Home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom has been remodeled with wood-like flooring, new carpets, and interior paint! Features include vaulted ceilings, open concept, plenty of natural light and kitchen overlooking living room! You'll enjoy relaxing in the wood fenced backyard with deck and plenty of room to entertain! Located in the Highlands subdivision and Cedar Hill ISD, with shopping and dining nearby! Make this yours today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Vincent Street have any available units?
429 Vincent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Vincent Street have?
Some of 429 Vincent Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Vincent Street currently offering any rent specials?
429 Vincent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Vincent Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Vincent Street is pet friendly.
Does 429 Vincent Street offer parking?
No, 429 Vincent Street does not offer parking.
Does 429 Vincent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Vincent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Vincent Street have a pool?
No, 429 Vincent Street does not have a pool.
Does 429 Vincent Street have accessible units?
No, 429 Vincent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Vincent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Vincent Street does not have units with dishwashers.

