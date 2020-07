Amenities

dishwasher carport fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities carport parking

Older home in Old Town Cedar Hill, has several trees front and back storage shed in back yard close to the Driveway. Other Storage shed does not stay. Home has split bedrooms with master close to carport and the other two bedrooms in the main part of home. The sun room is attached to the living room but measured separate.

Close to shopping and close to Hwy 67 for easy commute to Dallas, Fort Worth or south to Cleburn