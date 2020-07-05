All apartments in Cedar Hill
304 Stringer Drive
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:03 AM

304 Stringer Drive

304 Stringer Drive · No Longer Available
304 Stringer Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
parking
garage
The, charming all-brick front exterior boasts a pathway through the spacious lawns leading to the covered entrance, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, and a covered patio area for relaxing on sunny days. The interior features plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, stunning laminate flooring, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and a center island.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

