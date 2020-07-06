All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:16 AM

160 High Pointe Lane

160 High Pointe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

160 High Pointe Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1162111?source=marketing

Quiet neighborhood, beautiful home! Laminate wood-look flooring downstairs. Two story living room with two stories of windows, newer ceramic tile, carpeting, light fixtures and more!

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 High Pointe Lane have any available units?
160 High Pointe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 160 High Pointe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
160 High Pointe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 High Pointe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 High Pointe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 160 High Pointe Lane offer parking?
No, 160 High Pointe Lane does not offer parking.
Does 160 High Pointe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 High Pointe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 High Pointe Lane have a pool?
No, 160 High Pointe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 160 High Pointe Lane have accessible units?
No, 160 High Pointe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 160 High Pointe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 High Pointe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 High Pointe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 High Pointe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

