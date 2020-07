Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Cedar Hill home! Enjoy a gorgeous brick fireplace and lots of windows that pour natural light into the living area! Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and excessive counter and cabinet space! Fenced back yard and spacious bedrooms. Don't miss out!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.