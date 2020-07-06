1505 Willow Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Tidy starter home, 4 bedroom, 2 bath in quiet neighborhood. Home has good bones, fresh, neutral paint, carpet and flooring. Kitchen has an open concept, updated fixtures, ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances, and built-in microwave. Master suite has double sink, garden tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Stone fireplace adds a cozy tough touch to living room, crown molding. Nice large yard includes sprinkler system, and covered patio, perfect for entertaining. Owner will consider small pets. Tenant's agent & tenant to verify all information. Information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. $50.00 application fee per adult over 18. No smokers