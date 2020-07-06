All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:36 PM

1505 Willow Lane

1505 Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Willow Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Tidy starter home, 4 bedroom, 2 bath in quiet neighborhood. Home has good bones, fresh, neutral paint, carpet and flooring. Kitchen has an open concept, updated fixtures, ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances, and built-in microwave. Master suite has double sink, garden tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Stone fireplace adds a cozy tough touch to living room, crown molding. Nice large yard includes sprinkler system, and covered patio, perfect for entertaining. Owner will consider small pets. Tenant's agent & tenant to verify all information. Information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. $50.00 application fee per adult over 18. No smokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Willow Lane have any available units?
1505 Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Willow Lane have?
Some of 1505 Willow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Willow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Willow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Willow Lane offers parking.
Does 1505 Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Willow Lane have a pool?
No, 1505 Willow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1505 Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Willow Lane has units with dishwashers.

