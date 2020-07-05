All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:00 AM

1323 Rabbit Ridge

1323 Rabbit Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Rabbit Ridge, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four bedroom brick home on corner lot in desirable High Pointe neighborhood. Open Kitchen and Den with breakfast bar, kitchen island, and pantry. Kitchen counters are updated to granite. Microwave, Diswasher, Disposal are recently installed and not yet used. Kitchen is open to the large den. Master has walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. Decorative tile floors in the formal living and dining room, in the four bedrooms new carpet to be installed soon. Fenced yard. Two car garage in rear of the house, alley entrance. Large landscaped lawn. Located near schools, restaurants, and shopping, major highways Hwy 67, I-20, and I-35. Please, no pets. Not set up for housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Rabbit Ridge have any available units?
1323 Rabbit Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 Rabbit Ridge have?
Some of 1323 Rabbit Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Rabbit Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Rabbit Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Rabbit Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1323 Rabbit Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1323 Rabbit Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1323 Rabbit Ridge offers parking.
Does 1323 Rabbit Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 Rabbit Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Rabbit Ridge have a pool?
No, 1323 Rabbit Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Rabbit Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1323 Rabbit Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Rabbit Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 Rabbit Ridge has units with dishwashers.

