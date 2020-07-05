1323 Rabbit Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Four bedroom brick home on corner lot in desirable High Pointe neighborhood. Open Kitchen and Den with breakfast bar, kitchen island, and pantry. Kitchen counters are updated to granite. Microwave, Diswasher, Disposal are recently installed and not yet used. Kitchen is open to the large den. Master has walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. Decorative tile floors in the formal living and dining room, in the four bedrooms new carpet to be installed soon. Fenced yard. Two car garage in rear of the house, alley entrance. Large landscaped lawn. Located near schools, restaurants, and shopping, major highways Hwy 67, I-20, and I-35. Please, no pets. Not set up for housing.