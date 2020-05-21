All apartments in Cedar Hill
1218 Sullivan Drive
1218 Sullivan Drive

1218 Sullivan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Sullivan Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,508 sf home is located in Cedar Hills, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Sullivan Drive have any available units?
1218 Sullivan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 Sullivan Drive have?
Some of 1218 Sullivan Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Sullivan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Sullivan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Sullivan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Sullivan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Sullivan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Sullivan Drive offers parking.
Does 1218 Sullivan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Sullivan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Sullivan Drive have a pool?
No, 1218 Sullivan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Sullivan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1218 Sullivan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Sullivan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Sullivan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

