1119 Reitz

Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace game room

Large, two story home in Cedar Hill - https://rently.com/properties/1155713?source=marketing

This Cedar Hill home has all the room a family could need. You will find 2 living areas and 2 dining areas plus a game room upstairs. Master bedroom and bath is downstairs and other 2 bedrooms are upstairs. All new inside paint and new plank flooring. There is a fireplace downstairs. Kitchen has an island and many cabinets. Several ceiling fans. Home is both gas and electric. Fenced yard. Cedar Hill ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card.Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Pets allowed: $500 pet deposit with half refundable upon move out. New photos soon.



(RLNE5386109)