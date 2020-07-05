All apartments in Cedar Hill
1119 Reitz
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:39 AM

1119 Reitz

1119 Reitz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Reitz Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Large, two story home in Cedar Hill - https://rently.com/properties/1155713?source=marketing
This Cedar Hill home has all the room a family could need. You will find 2 living areas and 2 dining areas plus a game room upstairs. Master bedroom and bath is downstairs and other 2 bedrooms are upstairs. All new inside paint and new plank flooring. There is a fireplace downstairs. Kitchen has an island and many cabinets. Several ceiling fans. Home is both gas and electric. Fenced yard. Cedar Hill ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card.Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Pets allowed: $500 pet deposit with half refundable upon move out. New photos soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

