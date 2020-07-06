All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:32 AM

1024 Randy Rd

1024 Randy Road · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Randy Road, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Cedar Hill is more than 2,000 square feet of space and includes ceiling fans, laminate, ceramic floor and carpet, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, a fireplace, and a fenced-in backyard with a large storage shed and a two-car garage. The home is located near Ellen's Amusement Center, Kingswood Park, Little Creek Bike Path, Cedar Hill State Park and Joe Pool Lake! It's also just two miles from the incredible shopping along 67, including Hobby Lobby, White Rhino Coffee, Babe's Chicken, 24 Hour Fitness, Old Navy, Kroger, Marhsall's, The Home Depot, Alberstons, JCPenney, Cedar Hill Village and hundreds more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Randy Rd have any available units?
1024 Randy Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Randy Rd have?
Some of 1024 Randy Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Randy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Randy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Randy Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 Randy Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1024 Randy Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Randy Rd offers parking.
Does 1024 Randy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Randy Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Randy Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1024 Randy Rd has a pool.
Does 1024 Randy Rd have accessible units?
No, 1024 Randy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Randy Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Randy Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

