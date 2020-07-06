1024 Randy Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage 24hr gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access lobby pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Cedar Hill is more than 2,000 square feet of space and includes ceiling fans, laminate, ceramic floor and carpet, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, a fireplace, and a fenced-in backyard with a large storage shed and a two-car garage. The home is located near Ellen's Amusement Center, Kingswood Park, Little Creek Bike Path, Cedar Hill State Park and Joe Pool Lake! It's also just two miles from the incredible shopping along 67, including Hobby Lobby, White Rhino Coffee, Babe's Chicken, 24 Hour Fitness, Old Navy, Kroger, Marhsall's, The Home Depot, Alberstons, JCPenney, Cedar Hill Village and hundreds more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.