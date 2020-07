Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in the Windsor Park Garden community, this home boasts a large kitchen with new appliances, cozy fireplace, 2 large living areas, 2 dining areas, spacious bedrooms and walk-in closets. With new flooring and fresh paint throughout, this home is ready for immediate move in - just in time for the school!