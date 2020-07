Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

****FOR LEASE***** This beautiful home is conveniently located close to all amenities with easy access to major highways. Home offers two spacious Living and Dining areas, spacious master bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling, covered patio, good place to unwind after a hard days job or early morning coffee. Section 8 voucher is an acceptable proof of income. Owner will replace range and dishwasher prior to move in.