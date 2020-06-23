Amenities
206 Shalimar Dr San Antonio TX 78213
5 Bedrooms 3 Full Bathrooms
2 Car Garage with Huge Driveway
Extra Large 3000 Square Feet!
$2300 Monthly Rent
$2300 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly verify income of $7,000 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No Smokers
Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.
MUST SEE! Beautiful updated home!
Call or Text to schedule a showing:
210.274.5870
Be sure to check out this great Castle Hills property that has been completely re-imagined. It includes dual master bedrooms with custom bathrooms. The granite counter tops and subway tile back-splash in the kitchen compliment the open concept living room. You can also relax in the family room that overlooks the beautiful backyard. If you enjoy entertaining there is ample parking space with the circular driveway and two car garage.
