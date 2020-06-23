Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

206 Shalimar Dr San Antonio TX 78213



5 Bedrooms 3 Full Bathrooms

2 Car Garage with Huge Driveway

Extra Large 3000 Square Feet!



$2300 Monthly Rent

$2300 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee per Adult



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



Monthly verify income of $7,000 or more

Must verify good rental history

No Felons or sex offenders

No evictions

No Smokers



Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.



MUST SEE! Beautiful updated home!



Call or Text to schedule a showing:

210.274.5870



Be sure to check out this great Castle Hills property that has been completely re-imagined. It includes dual master bedrooms with custom bathrooms. The granite counter tops and subway tile back-splash in the kitchen compliment the open concept living room. You can also relax in the family room that overlooks the beautiful backyard. If you enjoy entertaining there is ample parking space with the circular driveway and two car garage.

