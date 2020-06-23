All apartments in Castle Hills
Find more places like 206 Shalimar Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Hills, TX
/
206 Shalimar Dr
Last updated January 4 2020 at 9:45 AM

206 Shalimar Dr

206 Shalimar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Hills
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

206 Shalimar Drive, Castle Hills, TX 78213

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
206 Shalimar Dr San Antonio TX 78213

5 Bedrooms 3 Full Bathrooms
2 Car Garage with Huge Driveway
Extra Large 3000 Square Feet!

$2300 Monthly Rent
$2300 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee per Adult

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly verify income of $7,000 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No Smokers

Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.

MUST SEE! Beautiful updated home!

Call or Text to schedule a showing:
210.274.5870

Be sure to check out this great Castle Hills property that has been completely re-imagined. It includes dual master bedrooms with custom bathrooms. The granite counter tops and subway tile back-splash in the kitchen compliment the open concept living room. You can also relax in the family room that overlooks the beautiful backyard. If you enjoy entertaining there is ample parking space with the circular driveway and two car garage.
Call or Text to schedule a showing:
210.274.5870

Be sure to check out this great Castle Hills property that has been completely re-imagined. It includes dual master bedrooms with custom bathrooms. The granite counter tops and subway tile back-splash in the kitchen compliment the open concept living room. You can also relax in the family room that overlooks the beautiful backyard. If you enjoy entertaining there is ample parking space with the circular driveway and two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Shalimar Dr have any available units?
206 Shalimar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Hills, TX.
What amenities does 206 Shalimar Dr have?
Some of 206 Shalimar Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Shalimar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
206 Shalimar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Shalimar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Shalimar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 206 Shalimar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 206 Shalimar Dr offers parking.
Does 206 Shalimar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Shalimar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Shalimar Dr have a pool?
No, 206 Shalimar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 206 Shalimar Dr have accessible units?
No, 206 Shalimar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Shalimar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Shalimar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Shalimar Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Shalimar Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr
Castle Hills, TX 78213
Herweck House
231 Herweck Drive
Castle Hills, TX 78213
The Enclave at 1550
1550 Jackson-Keller Rd
Castle Hills, TX 78213
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview
Castle Hills, TX 78213

Similar Pages

Castle Hills 1 BedroomsCastle Hills 2 Bedrooms
Castle Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCastle Hills Apartments with Pool
Castle Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University