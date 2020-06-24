All apartments in Castle Hills
Last updated May 6 2019 at 8:53 AM

124 Palm Circle

124 Palm Circle · No Longer Available
Location

124 Palm Circle, Castle Hills, TX 78213

Amenities

in unit laundry
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Very cute furnished 1 bed 1 bath apartment. Residence is a former mother in law suite attached to main house but completely self-contained and private with a separate private entrance. A shared laundry room separates apartment from the main house; washer and dryer to be shared with the main house.

Residence is Centrally located close to downtown, North Star Mall and shopping centers, and down the street from grocery stores.

Cozily tucked away in a very small, quiet, and secure gated community of 13 homes in Castle Hills. One must be able to pass a background check and have good rental history and proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Palm Circle have any available units?
124 Palm Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Hills, TX.
Is 124 Palm Circle currently offering any rent specials?
124 Palm Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Palm Circle pet-friendly?
No, 124 Palm Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Hills.
Does 124 Palm Circle offer parking?
No, 124 Palm Circle does not offer parking.
Does 124 Palm Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Palm Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Palm Circle have a pool?
No, 124 Palm Circle does not have a pool.
Does 124 Palm Circle have accessible units?
No, 124 Palm Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Palm Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Palm Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Palm Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Palm Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
