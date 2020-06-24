124 Palm Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry furnished

Very cute furnished 1 bed 1 bath apartment. Residence is a former mother in law suite attached to main house but completely self-contained and private with a separate private entrance. A shared laundry room separates apartment from the main house; washer and dryer to be shared with the main house.



Residence is Centrally located close to downtown, North Star Mall and shopping centers, and down the street from grocery stores.



Cozily tucked away in a very small, quiet, and secure gated community of 13 homes in Castle Hills. One must be able to pass a background check and have good rental history and proof of income.