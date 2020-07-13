Apartment List
/
TX
/
canyon lake
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:49 AM

72 Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Canyon Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
250 Rocky Ln
250 Rocky Lane, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1189 sqft
250 Rocky Ln Available 07/27/20 Private Hill Country Home Near Canyon Lake - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms - Well designed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 living areas.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ensenada Shores at Canyon Lake
1262 Cross Gable
1262 Cross Gable, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1539 sqft
We have an Accepted Application. Gorgeous new construction rental! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, granite countertops, and custom cabinets. Spacious master suite with bay window.

1 of 48

Last updated March 14 at 07:05pm
1 Unit Available
1660 McIver Road
1660 McIver, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1378 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - MONTHLY Rental. Welcome Home to your Fabulous Hill Country Ranch Home in Canyon Lake, TX. Great ranch property w/ breathtaking views in 270 deg. Boasts 3 bdr/2 bath home, 2 car detached garage with Effic. Apt.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1173 Brook Valley Drive
1173 Brook Valley Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
936 sqft
Canyon Lake Dreamhome. FULLY FURNISHED Month to Month rental. Giant Tiny Home...... 936 SF 2 bd/2 bath with Covered FULL RV Hookup. Picturesque amazing Hill Country Views.
Results within 5 miles of Canyon Lake

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
700 GW Haschke Lane
700 G W Haschke Lane, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2016 sqft
Acreage and River Access - 3/2 Double wide with covered parking. Great location, nice views, and walking distance to the river.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
200 Uecker
200 Uecker Drive, Comal County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2189 sqft
This one story 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms is on a well and septic, so talk about saving some utility money. It comes with a two car garage, flex room, and it's approximately 2189 sqft. It also has river access that comes with this property.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
514 Carriage House
514 Carriage House, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1887 sqft
*HOME IS TO BE BUILT* PLEASE REFER TO ASSOCIATED DOCS FOR EXTERIOR SELECTIONS AND FLOOR PLANS. IMAGES ARE OF ANOTHER RENTAL HOME IN THE SAME SUBDIVISION. COMPLETION EARLY FALL 2020..

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
28866 Country Drive
28866 Country Dr, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1995 sqft
3 BR/2.5 Bath with an over-sized two car garage, with beautiful travertine marble floors and granite counters throughout, high ceilings with crown molding, large Living/Dining/Kitchen that come with in wall surround system and amplifier.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
36 Units Available
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1408 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
30 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$1,015
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
996 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
43 Units Available
Landa Park
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1297 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 01:09pm
5 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 07:44am
6 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
14 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$903
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1001 sqft
Spacious 2/1.5 with patio Downstairs apartment - Spacious 2/1.5 1152 sq ft ( $899 downstairs with carpet) IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. (Appliances and countertop colors may vary.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
16 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
City Guide for Canyon Lake, TX

"Well I guess you were right. / The Bluebonnets are worth the drive and / Now I'm here in Canyon Lake alone. / I know you came here / When you were down and feeling blue. / And it helped you sort out the pieces on your own." --Roger Creager, "Fun All Wrong"

Home to over 21,000 residents and a growing favorite for vacationers alike, Canyon Lake is the type of town a person can easily fall in love with. For most people, the thought of moving here is cause enough for excitement. The hard work of finding an apartment on the other hand not so much. If you're looking forward to the big move but are unsure about the logistics of finding places for rent in Canyon Lake, you're in luck. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Canyon Lake, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Canyon Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Canyon Lake 2 BedroomsCanyon Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCanyon Lake 3 BedroomsCanyon Lake Accessible ApartmentsCanyon Lake Apartments with Balcony
Canyon Lake Apartments with GarageCanyon Lake Apartments with ParkingCanyon Lake Apartments with PoolCanyon Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerCanyon Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
Canyon Lake Furnished ApartmentsCanyon Lake Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas