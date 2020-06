2820 Puter Creek Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction

*IMAGES ARE OF ANOTHER RENTAL HOME****SAME OPEN CONCEPT, PLEASE SEE ASSOCIATED DOCS FOR THE FLOOR PLANS AND EXTERIOR ELEVATIONS OF THIS NEW UNIT**** BRAND NEW TRIPLEX AVAILABLE NOW. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THESE UNITS. 2 BED 2.5 BATH, ALL BEDS UPSTAIRS. THIS IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL HOME. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE, POWDER BATHROOM DOWN STAIRS, WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS, LAUNDRY ROOM DOWN STAIRS, GRANITE THROUGH OUT KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, SOFT CLOSE CABINETS, LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH OPEN WINDOW TO BACKYARD, ALL BEDS HAVE GREAT VIEWS UPSTAIRS. STORAGE SPACE, ENJOY YOUR COVERED PATIO. CALL OFFICE FOR CODE, GO SEE!! MOVE IN THIS WEEKEND!!