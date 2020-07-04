All apartments in Burleson
Last updated August 6 2019 at 5:51 PM

801 Heberle Drive

801 Heberle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

801 Heberle Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in well established neighborhood on a corner lot. Boast an open floor plan with master bedroom split from Large secondary bedrooms. Great living areas for entertaining, Large Kitchen Has granite counters and lots of storage and it is open to the living room. Also has office/dining area a great flex space. Large backyard offers lots of room for fun times. A Great community with walking paths and parks located within a few blocks. Conveniently located for easy access to I35W and a short drive to down town Fort Worth.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

