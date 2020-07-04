801 Heberle Drive

Amenities

Great home in well established neighborhood on a corner lot. Boast an open floor plan with master bedroom split from Large secondary bedrooms. Great living areas for entertaining, Large Kitchen Has granite counters and lots of storage and it is open to the living room. Also has office/dining area a great flex space. Large backyard offers lots of room for fun times. A Great community with walking paths and parks located within a few blocks. Conveniently located for easy access to I35W and a short drive to down town Fort Worth.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.