Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:30 PM

541 Northwest Sandra Lane

541 Northwest Sandra Lane · No Longer Available
Location

541 Northwest Sandra Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3/2/2 home with a large backyard and covered patio. All new flooring. Fresh paint. Brand new gas stove. New kitchen counter tops with new sink and faucet.
$50 app. fee per person over 18. Please send pictures of pet to Deidra for owner approval. Pets is approved by owner on case by case basis.
For an application, please email century21office@gmail.com. Applications will also be provided in home.
$300 pet deposit per pet plus monthly pet fee of $25.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

