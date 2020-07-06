541 Northwest Sandra Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated range

Nice 3/2/2 home with a large backyard and covered patio. All new flooring. Fresh paint. Brand new gas stove. New kitchen counter tops with new sink and faucet.

$50 app. fee per person over 18. Please send pictures of pet to Deidra for owner approval. Pets is approved by owner on case by case basis.

For an application, please email century21office@gmail.com. Applications will also be provided in home.

$300 pet deposit per pet plus monthly pet fee of $25.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.