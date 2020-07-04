309 Southwest Alsbury Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Custom built home featuring spacious rooms, high vaulted ceilings, crown molding. The kitchen has an abundant amount of cabinets, island and spacious dining area with view of backyard. Large main living area adjacent to formal dining featuring with a wood burning fireplace. Spacious master bedroom. 2 additional split bedrooms. Backyard has large deck area. Relax in the backyard on the patio with beautiful backyard with a brick retaining walls. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.