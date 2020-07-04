All apartments in Burleson
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:08 AM

2250 S Burleson Boulevard

2250 South Burleson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2250 South Burleson Boulevard, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful custom built 2002 home on 3.78 acres in Burleson. A rare find. This home features an open concept living, kitchen divided by bar. Kitchen has double oven, built in Microwave, compactor, ice maker and dishwasher. 4 large bedrooms, 2 masters. Handicap accessories in 2nd master. Home has a huge covered patio, above ground pool and separate hot tub. 2 car attached garage and 3 car detached garage with 2 garage door openers. Separate efficiency apartment avail for extra 500.00 mo. Pool service included in rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 S Burleson Boulevard have any available units?
2250 S Burleson Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 2250 S Burleson Boulevard have?
Some of 2250 S Burleson Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 S Burleson Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2250 S Burleson Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 S Burleson Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2250 S Burleson Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 2250 S Burleson Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2250 S Burleson Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2250 S Burleson Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 S Burleson Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 S Burleson Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2250 S Burleson Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2250 S Burleson Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 2250 S Burleson Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 2250 S Burleson Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 S Burleson Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2250 S Burleson Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2250 S Burleson Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

