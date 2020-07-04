2250 S Burleson Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful custom built 2002 home on 3.78 acres in Burleson. A rare find. This home features an open concept living, kitchen divided by bar. Kitchen has double oven, built in Microwave, compactor, ice maker and dishwasher. 4 large bedrooms, 2 masters. Handicap accessories in 2nd master. Home has a huge covered patio, above ground pool and separate hot tub. 2 car attached garage and 3 car detached garage with 2 garage door openers. Separate efficiency apartment avail for extra 500.00 mo. Pool service included in rental amount.