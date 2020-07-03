216 Flagstone Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous home with 5 Bedrooms and a Huge Master Bedroom that is more like a suite with a large sitting area all on the first floor. 3 Bedrooms upstairs with full bath. A Great mother-in-law suite or a private study with a full bath right off of it is also located on the first floor. Utility Room has lots of storage space. Kitchen is large with double oven and island, great for entertaining. Great Curb Appeal and the home has large back yard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.