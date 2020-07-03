All apartments in Burleson
216 Flagstone Drive

216 Flagstone Drive
Location

216 Flagstone Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home with 5 Bedrooms and a Huge Master Bedroom that is more like a suite with a large sitting area all on the first floor. 3 Bedrooms upstairs with full bath. A Great mother-in-law suite or a private study with a full bath right off of it is also located on the first floor. Utility Room has lots of storage space. Kitchen is large with double oven and island, great for entertaining. Great Curb Appeal and the home has large back yard.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Flagstone Drive have any available units?
216 Flagstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 216 Flagstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 Flagstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Flagstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Flagstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 216 Flagstone Drive offer parking?
No, 216 Flagstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 216 Flagstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Flagstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Flagstone Drive have a pool?
No, 216 Flagstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 Flagstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 Flagstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Flagstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Flagstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Flagstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Flagstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

