Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:33 AM

1112 Emerson Dr

1112 Emerson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Emerson Dr, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
4 Bed 2 Bath home in Cozy Burleson Community - Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home in cozy Burleson community. Spacious rooms, beautiful kitchen and breakfast nook that opens to large living area. Nice sized backyard with patio. Subdivision features playground and jogging trails. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. No Pets. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3456794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Emerson Dr have any available units?
1112 Emerson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 1112 Emerson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Emerson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Emerson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Emerson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1112 Emerson Dr offer parking?
No, 1112 Emerson Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Emerson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Emerson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Emerson Dr have a pool?
No, 1112 Emerson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Emerson Dr have accessible units?
No, 1112 Emerson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Emerson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Emerson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Emerson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Emerson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

